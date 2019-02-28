Cloudy and Rainy End to February

Rain chances don’t look quite as impressive for Friday, but overall we still expect mostly cloudy skies. More showers move in by Saturday before more widespread rain and storms arrive on Sunday as a strong cold front heads toward the Southeast. Though we may see some lingering clouds next Monday and Tuesday, any storms will taper off late Sunday. The first full week of March features noticeably colder air around with below freezing temperatures in the cards by next Wednesday and Thursday morning. Overall though, for once next week looks fairly dry!