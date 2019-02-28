Early College Academy in Columbus wraps up Black History Month with oratorical contest

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Early College Academy in Columbus wrapped up Black History Month Thursday with an oratorical contest.
The contest was sponsored by Waverly Terrace Senior Apartments. Students recited poems and performed songs by African American leaders. There were also monologues. The first-place winner of the event was Tamarian Maxey. She did a monologue by August Wilson.
The program is meant for the younger generation to express their feelings about slavery and the Civil Rights Movement.
“So, we wanted to know what this generation knows about black history and what black history means to them,” said Michelle Zack, property manager at Waverly Terrace. “We wanted them to be able to express in a nonviolent way, how they feel and the oppression that people still feel today, and how black history affects everybody.”
News Leader 9 Cheryl Renee was a judge of the event.
