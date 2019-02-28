HEALTH WITH DR. PAULA: Dr. Paula debuts new book on wellness for women in leadership

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Dr. Paula Walker-King, who regularly hosts Health with Dr. Paula segments on News Leader 9 Morning, has released a new book.
Dr. Paula’s new book is titled “Lead Well: Seven Dimensions of Wellness for Women in Leadership.”
A synopsis of the book on Amazon says,
The 76-page book was published by Purposely Created Publishing Group.
Dr. Paula officially debuted the book at the Columbus Museum alongside News Leader 9′s Roslyn Giles.
It is currently available at a promotional price of $2.99 on Amazon, but will soon be available in stores.
