HEALTH WITH DR. PAULA: Dr. Paula debuts new book on wellness for women in leadership
Lead Well: Seven Dimensions of Wellness for Women in Leadership by Dr. Paula Walker King
By Alex Jones | February 28, 2019 at 3:18 PM EST - Updated February 28 at 3:18 PM

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Dr. Paula Walker-King, who regularly hosts Health with Dr. Paula segments on News Leader 9 Morning, has released a new book.

Dr. Paula’s new book is titled “Lead Well: Seven Dimensions of Wellness for Women in Leadership.”

A synopsis of the book on Amazon says,

Women are natural nurturers, caring so much for others that health and wellness are often neglected or even non-existent. But for a woman to be her most effective self, one who both nurtures and leads, she must learn to nurture herself first.

The 76-page book was published by Purposely Created Publishing Group.

Dr. Paula officially debuted the book at the Columbus Museum alongside News Leader 9′s Roslyn Giles.

It is currently available at a promotional price of $2.99 on Amazon, but will soon be available in stores.

News Leader 9's Roslyn Giles (left) and Dr. Paula Walker-King (right) ((Source: WTVM))

