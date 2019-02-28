LaGrange police investigate late-night shooting after two men enter home on Cox St.

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - LaGrange police are currently investigating a late-night shooting on Cox St. that left one person injured.
Officers responded to the home in the 120 block of Cox St. to find a male victim victim suffering from gunshots to the leg and arm.
The victim was taken to Well Star West Georgia for treatment before being transferred to a Columbus-area hospital.
An initial investigation found that two men wearing dark clothing entered the home where a physical altercation with the victim before shooting him.
The suspects ran toward North Greenwood St.
Officers found evidence of illegal drug use and distribution at the crime scene.
Suspects in the case have not been identified and there is no word on the condition of the suspect.
Anyone with information on this case are asked to call LPD at (706) 833-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.
