Multiple Diaper Day events happening around Columbus on same day, different times

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Expectant mothers will have five opportunities to take part in a Diaper Day event in Columbus.
Amerigroup is holding Diaper Day in five locations around town, but for only thirty minutes each.
The Mobile Diaper Day will hand out free diapers, Mommy Swag Bags and baby items.
Mobile Diaper Day will be held on Tuesday, Mar. 5 for expectant mothers all around Columbus.
The schedule of locations is:
- 9:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.: Columbus Health Department - WIC at 2100 Comer Ave.
- 10:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.: Dr. Ehrman Eldridge, Jr. at 1100 18th St.
- 11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.: St. Francis Hospital - Butler Pavilion at 2122 Manchester Expy.
- 12:00 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.: Valley Health Care - Women’s Health at 1600 Ft. Benning Rd.
- 1:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.: Dr. Crandall Chambers and Dr. Wesley Chambers at 811 22nd St.
