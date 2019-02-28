Piedmont Columbus Regional offering free colorectal screening kits

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - March is National Colorectal Awareness Month, so throughout the month, Piedmont Columbus Regional will be offering free colorectal screening kits.
This will mark the fourth year in a row that they will be offering the kits, with more than 300 individuals receiving help with free screenings.
Colorectal cancer is the fourth most commonly diagnosed type of cancer and is the second-leading cause of death from cancer in the United States.
Piedmont Columbus Regional says the best way to prevent colorectal cancer is to begin getting screened regularly after age 50.
The locations and dates for the screenings include:
- March 1 - 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at the John B. Amos Cancer Center, located at 1831 5th Ave.
- March 7 - 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at Ashley Station Apartments, located 2321 Olive St.
- March 12 - 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Valley Rescue Mission, located at 2903 2nd Ave.
- March 14 - 8:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at Gallops Senior Center, located at 1212 15th St.
- March 16 - 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. at Harris County Health Fair
- March 20 - 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at Fairfield Manor, located at 419 Farr Rd.
- March 29 - 11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at Fox Senior Center, located at 3720 5th Ave.
For a free kit, call (706) 321-6603 or (706) 660-0317.
For more information about colorectal cancer, click here.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.