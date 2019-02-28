Rain Returns Friday; Strong Storms by Sunday?

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Showers and areas of fog will be possible overnight into our Friday, and through the day tomorrow we can expect scattered showers and perhaps a storm with warm and muggy conditions. Rain chances now look like they will drop off a bit on Saturday under partly sunny skies with temperatures soaring into the middle 70s in most spots. Going into Sunday, a cold front will bring rain and storms to the area with some of the storms on the strong side. The best coverage of rain should move through late in the day on Sunday and into Sunday night. We will have to keep an eye on things closely for you when it comes to any severe weather concerns. The big story after that is the change to colder air going into next week with mid 50s on Monday, and upper 40s and lower 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Look for lows to be at their colder Wednesday and Thursday morning with most spots well into the 20s and a hard freeze likely in spots! Temperatures will quickly rebound for the end of next week and into next weekend.