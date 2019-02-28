Russell County Middle School celebrates Black History Month with ‘If RCMS Could Talk’ themed program

RUSSELL COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - Russell County Middle School celebrated Black History Month Wednesday and the community was invited to join in.
The school’s black history program was held in its gym, and this year’s theme was “If RCMS Could Talk: The Voices of Our Youth Shall Be Heard.”
Teachers were excited that the students got the chance to share their own stories.
"If RCMS Could Talk"--- They are using poems, they are using dance and song to express themselves and how they feel about their heritage and their concerns about education in today's society," said Raven Peterson, an English teacher at Russell County Middle.
Along with the students, Adrian Chester, pastor pf Greater Beallwood Baptist Church in Columbus, gave the keynote address.
