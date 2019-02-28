2 suspects arrested in Eufaula for trafficking in stolen identities and drug possession

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Two suspects were arrested in Eufaula Thursday for trafficking in stolen identities and drug possession.
Marlene Elena Reveron, 47, of Miami, Florida and 33-year-old Leodan Carbonell Vargas, also from Miami, are charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and trafficking in stolen identities.
According to the Eufaula Police Department, the vehicle the two were traveling in was stopped by officers on Washington Road due to an expired tag. Police say during the stop, there was probable cause for an arrest.
Reveron and Vargas were staying at a hotel in Eufaula. When officers executed a search warrant of the hotel room, they recovered several electronic items, computers, iPads, cell phones, numerous personal identification items, money, and credit cards.
Illegal controlled substances and paraphernalia were also found.
Both suspects are in the Eufaula Jail awaiting a bond hearing.
The case remains under investigation and additional charges are possible.
