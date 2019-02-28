Traffic blocked I-185 southbound in Columbus after tractor trailer crashes

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - All three southbound lanes of I-185 are currently blocked after an accident involving a tractor trailer.
The 18-wheeler appears to have been the only vehicle involved in the accident that happened just before the Macon Rd. exit.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
There is no word on when the interstate is expected to re-open, so drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route.
