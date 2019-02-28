Wild Animal Safari welcomes birth of baby giraffe

PINE MOUNTAIN, GA (WTVM) - Wild Animal Safari in Pine Mountain, Georgia announced the birth of a new giraffe.
Tumbleweed was born Friday at the animal park. He is already the size of an adult human male, and when fully grown, he will be between 18 and 20 feet tall.
Tumbleweed’s parents are also at Wild Animal Safari. Tumbleweed is located in the walk-through portion of the park.
When he gets old enough to travel, Tumbleweed may be sent to Wild Animal Safari’s sister park in Missouri to avoid competition with his dad, who is located in the drive through area of the park.
"They're very high maintenance right now,” said Mike Newman, president of Wild Animal Safari. “We're on a bottle feeding schedule every four hours, so that means that we have to get up in the middle of the night and come down here and also at about four o'clock in the morning to feed this guy. He’s currently eating about two and a half to about three pints of formula."
Tumbleweed makes the seventh calf to be born form the two current adult giraffes at the park.
