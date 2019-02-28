Wynnton Arts Academy celebrates winning Muscogee County Walk to School Day

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Wynnton Arts Academy in Columbus celebrated being winners of the Muscogee County International Walk to School Day.
Safe Kids Columbus along with the Columbus Police Department gathered in the school’s auditorium Wednesday to present them with an award. One hundred books were also donated that promote safety precautions children need to be aware of when walking to school.
Each year, area schools host their own ‘walk to school’ day to teach students what to look for, and this year, everyone was in favor of Wynnton Arts.
“Here at Wynnton, they had a planned gathering point which makes this the reason they’re the champions,” said Pam Fair, director of Safe Kids Columbus. “They had a lot of things in place that were planned. They actually registered with safe routes to school, worked with the Columbus Police Department, and prepared their routes. The children had reflective clothing on or they had lights.”
Fair said Piedmont Columbus Regional is Safe Kids’ leading partners. She said they have seen one too many children in the emergency room, hit by a car and she’s hoping walking to school will change that.
