Alert Center Action Day called for Sunday, Mar. 3

WHAT: A potent storm system will bring the risk of rain and storms to the area on Sunday with our severe weather risk possibly unfolding in two different ‘waves’. The first will come roughly from noon to 6 or 7 PM ET as we deal with what could be isolated storms firing up out ahead of the actual cold front. These storms will have to be watched closely, since isolated storms out ahead of the main line can carry a higher tornado risk. Around 6-7 PM ET, the main line of rain and storms will pass through the coverage area from the northwest to the southeast. Along this line, there will be pockets of damaging winds and also the chance for small, spin-up tornadoes. The kind of damage we might see from these would be about the same, so take all warnings seriously as we head into Sunday.