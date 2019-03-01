Alert Center Action Day called for Sunday, Mar. 3

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Storm Team 9 has declared an Alert Center Action Day on Sunday as we prepare for the risk of strong to severe storms.
WHEN: Noon to midnight
WHERE: Entire Chattahoochee Valley, though the best chances for severe weather will be along/south of Highway 80
WHAT: A potent storm system will bring the risk of rain and storms to the area on Sunday with our severe weather risk possibly unfolding in two different ‘waves’. The first will come roughly from noon to 6 or 7 PM ET as we deal with what could be isolated storms firing up out ahead of the actual cold front. These storms will have to be watched closely, since isolated storms out ahead of the main line can carry a higher tornado risk. Around 6-7 PM ET, the main line of rain and storms will pass through the coverage area from the northwest to the southeast. Along this line, there will be pockets of damaging winds and also the chance for small, spin-up tornadoes. The kind of damage we might see from these would be about the same, so take all warnings seriously as we head into Sunday.
WHAT TO DO: Make sure you are near a source of weather information on Sunday. A NOAA Weather Radio and the WTVM weather app are great sources – as long as they are programmed/set up properly for your specific location! Know what your severe weather plan is, and be ready to execute it if a warning is issued for your location. Not everyone will experience severe weather on Sunday, but those that do will need to be able to get the information and act on it quickly. We will provide coverage of active tornado warnings on-air, online, and on your mobile app – you can also expect multiple updates in the days and hours leading up to Sunday afternoon if you have your WTVM weather app set up to receive push alerts from Storm Team 9!
