AM Showers Saturday; Strong/Severe Storms Sunday

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A chance of showers will continue through Friday evening and night with the tail end of another disturbance passing through. Going into Saturday, our best chance of getting wet will come in the morning, while the afternoon will stay warm and partly sunny. Sunday is an ALERT CENTER ACTION DAY as we prepare for the risk of strong storms, including damaging winds and isolated tornadoes. The time-frame of concern at the moment is roughly from noon to midnight, with the main line of storms moving in after 6 PM ET. Make sure you are near a source of weather information Sunday like the WTVM weather app! Going into next week, colder air arrives with highs dropping into the 40s and 50s through Wednesday with lows in the 20s and 30s. Wednesday should be the coldest day and Wednesday and Thursday morning will be the coldest mornings. We will warm up quickly by the end of next week with another rain chance going into NEXT Friday and Saturday.