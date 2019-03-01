1 arrested, another wanted after LaGrange man killed while giving ride to strangers

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - After a LaGrange man was murdered while giving a ride to a pair of strangers, police have arrested 1 and issued warrants for another involved suspect.
17-year-old Travis McFarland was arrested in heard county on Friday. He is charged with Murder, Aggravated Assault, Criminal Attempt Armed Robbery, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of Certain Crimes and Participation in Criminal Street Gang Activity.
Police say further investigation revealed that Omare Atcherson was also involved in the murder. Detectives have now issued arrest warrants for Atcherson for the crimes of Murder, Aggravated Assault, Criminal Attempt Armed Robbery and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of Certain Crimes.
This all stems from an incident in early Febuary where LaGrange native James Jake Ponder was murdered after giving a ride to the strangers.
Investigation found that Ponder had communicated with individuals about the purchase of a firearm on the night of the incident and was in the area of Troup St. to complete the purchase when he was robbed and killed.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Omare Atcherson is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2603.
