Auburn police investigating assault adjacent to AU, campus safety issues warnings

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - An assault occurring adjacent to the campus of Auburn University has safety officials issuing reminders on how to safe to students.
Auburn police are currently investigating an assault that occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. outside of Sky Bar on West Magnolia Ave., directly across the street from the campus.
Police say a male suspect pushed the victim to the ground, punched him multiple times and kicked him in the head.
The suspect was described as standing 5′9″ and weighing 200 pounds, wearing a dark grey polo-style hat, light blue long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans and brown boots. He was last seen walking westbound on West Magnolia Ave.
Auburn University’s Campus Safety is reminding students to walk with a friend or in a group and stay alert to your surroundings.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to police at (334) 501-3100 or (334) 246-1391.
