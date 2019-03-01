Auburn police take stand inTiger Transit rape case

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - Several officers from the Auburn Police Division took the stand Thursday during the trial of a former Tiger Transit bus driver accused of raping an 18-year-old Auburn freshman back in 2017.
Lee County jurors saw body camera footage showing interactions with the defendant, Tony Patillo, and footage from an interview with detectives.
Derek Johns was one of the first officers on the scene in Auburn. He was responding to the report that said a man was on top of a female with his pants off. He testified Patillo had a change in demeanor during their interaction after he found out about potential cameras on and off the Tiger Transit bus.
“He became where he was unable to stand still,” Johns said. “Very anxious, sitting down, standing up, rocking back and forth. And then he began to cry after that and was unable to coherently answer questions.”
Auburn Police Detective Corporal Greg Kloepper was the first officer to arrive on scene. He said Patillo told him he was a Tiger Transit driver on his break.
“I know they have had a central station in the downtown area,” Kloepper said. “I’ve never seen a driver at a bus stop before in this manner, and it was quite unusual.”
Kloepper said Patillo’s story changed multiple times, starting off that Patillo had had no contact with anyone, and then eventually changing to Patillo saying he helped a drunk girl after she had fallen.
Later during an interview with detectives, Patillo admitted to being on the bus with the victim, but he denied having sex with her.
Officers said they used footage from the bus and the bar where the victim was that night to find someone who could identify her.
Testimony will continue Friday in this rape trial.
