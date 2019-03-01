Columbus man receives life sentence for armed robbery turned murder

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -On Friday, a Muscogee County judge handed down a life sentence in a local armed robbery turned murder case.
Marquiell Wilson and another suspect, Quintavis Williams, are convicted of attempting to rob The Columbus Pawn Shop on Fort Benning Road in December of 2017. Authorities say the armed robbery turned deadly once the pair began shooting at store employees. When officers arrived, they found 68-year-old employee Joseph Howard Johnson, III had been fatally shot.
In court, Wilson pled guilty to murder, attempted murder, and attempted armed robbery.
Wilson will serve a life sentence with the possibility of parole.
