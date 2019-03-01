Columbus ministry hosting ‘Poets, Painters and Storytellers’ to help family adopt

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Columbus ministry is hosting a night of fun all in the name of helping a local family adopt a child.
Poets, Painters and Storytellers is an event sponsored by Clement Arts, which focuses on art and orphan care.
The annual event will feature a night of song, story and art featuring musician Sandra McCracken and visual artist Wayne Brezinka.
Proceeds from the event will help BJ and Ashley Chapman in their journey of adoption. The couple have been working on adopting a child since 2017.
The Mar. 2 event will begin at 7:00 p.m. at Christ Community Church.
Purchase tickets to the event here.
