Community memebrs meet to discuss proposal to allow fitness facilities in Columbus’ Historic District

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The City of Columbus held a public meeting Thursday concerning the recently proposed text amendment to allow wellness and fitness facilities with a special exception in the Historic District.
The purpose of the meeting was to hear concerns and answer any questions related to the proposal. The city’s Historic District currently has a Unified Development Ordinance that indicates businesses can be built in the area.
Historic District resident, Richard Hagler, said he has concerns for the community’s future.
The proposal has been sent back to the planning committee. Another public hearing on the amendment will be held at the City Services Center on March 28.
