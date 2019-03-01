Congregation remembers 10-year anniversary of tornado destroying church in Salem, AL

SALEM, AL (WTVM) - It’s the 10-year anniversary for when a tornado destroyed an East Alabama church.
The devastation left the Salem Chapel AME Church worshiping at the school next door for three years while they waited to rebuild. But now, the members are rejoicing.
It’s the 10-year anniversary of their church being flattened by a tornado, but that isn’t stopping these church members from staying positive. Mary Helen Graham has attended Salem Chapel for over 50 years. When a tornado came through Salem 10 years ago and destroyed the church, she said blocked off roads kept her from getting there
“And finally we were able to get there and see what was going on and it brought tears to our eye," Graham said. "We were very, very sad.”
Reverend Kendra Jacobs has led the church for 14 years.
“I was sleeping and I received a troubling phone call," said Jacobs. “On that phone call, I was told the church had been destroyed. One of our stewards had gone by and he calls and says pastor, the church is gone and what do you mean it’s gone.”
She said pews, hymnals, and bricks littered the parking lot.
“After that, we worshiped in a tin building, a tin building behind Wachoochee School for about three years,” Jacobs said.
Jacobs said a dedicated builder brought their new church to life faster than expected. And now 10 years after the tragedy, she said they’re a happy church.
“One of the things that I would say we as a congregation has done is we definitely persevered through the hard times," Jacob said. "And now we can actually rejoice in the good times.”
“We’re very happy now," Graham said. "We’re enjoying that brand new building.”
Jones said Salem Chapel’s congregation only has about 45 people. . “And of course we just hope that the Lord, and I’m sure he’s going to continue to bless us," Graham said. "But we are wanting our membership to grow. I’m expecting a growth in our membership.”
“No more, no more tragedies,” Graham said.
