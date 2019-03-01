Former Central High School basketball coach dies at 75

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - Former Central High School basketball coach James Redd died on Thursday at the age of 75.
Redd coached the Red Devils from 1974 to 1988, averaging 23 wins in his 14 seasons running the program. In that time, Central won four area championships, earning a spot in the Alabama Elite Eight four times, and making it to the state semifinals in 1981.
The native of Phenix City also coached at Barbour County Training School, later called Clayton High School, leading the Tigers to an area title in 1968, winnnig a total of 325 games in his coaching career.
Several of his players, including Ken Johnson and Mike Jones, went on to play division one basketball. In all, he helped 40 of his players earn college scholarships.
He was inducted into the Chattahoochee Valley Sports Hall of Fame in 2005.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.