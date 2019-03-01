Jury finds man guilty in 2016 murder of Columbus cab driver

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - After only 4 hours of deliberation, a verdict of guilty was returned today in the trial centered around the senseless killing of an innocent Columbus man who was trying to make a living.
23-year-old Devin Durden was found guilty of Felony Murder, Armed Robbery and Possession of firearm during commission of a crime. He was also found not guilty of Malice Murder.
Durden was on trial for the 2016 murder of 50-year-old Dewayne Chronister, a Columbus cab driver.
On Oct. 17, 2016 at approx. 5:50 AM, the Columbus Police Department Patrol Units were called to the Parkwood Estates Mobile Home Park after reports of a person being shot.
Upon arrival, they discovered Chronister suffering from a gunshot wound. Chronister was taken to the Midtown Medical Center ER where he later passed away from his injuries.
According to investigators, Chronister was supposed to be off work that tragic day, but he was called in for an early morning cab call.
When Chronister arrived at the pickup location, Durden and another suspect, Dontavis Paige Screws, got into the van and changed their drop off location to the Parkwood Estates Mobile Home Park on Farr Rd.
The men then shot the driver in a cul-de-sac of the mobile home park and took his phone and wallet.
Police also have identified 2 other suspects in the case. 21-year-old Jasmine Thomas, accused of making the cab call, has not pled yet. 20-year-old Dontavis Paige Screws, who testified Friday, is already serving 20 years for manslaughter.
Durden’s sentencing is scheduled for March 22nd and the District Attorney says they are not seeking death penalty in this case.
