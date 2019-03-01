Kindergarten and pre-k registration approaching in Muscogee County

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Kindergarten and pre-k enrollment in Muscogee County is approaching.
The pre-k application will be available online and at select locations March 1 to March 14. Registration for kindergarten will take place March 4 to March 29 at each student’s assigned school or the Public Education Center.
Students who are four years old on or before September 1, 2019 are eligible for pre-k. The pre-k application will be available online, at the district’s Public Education Center, and at the following pre-k centers:
- Brewer Elementary
- Davis Elementary
- Dawson Elementary
- Dorothy Height Elementary
- Double Churches Elementary
- Eagle Ridge Academy
- Forrest Road Elementary
- Fox Elementary
- Lonnie Jackson Elementary
- Mathews Elementary
- Midland Academy
- Rigdon Road Elementary
- River Road Elementary
- South Columbus Elementary
- Wesley Heights Elementary
Applications submitted by March 14 will be entered into a lottery drawing with equal chances of being selected for a pre-k seat. Parents will be notified of acceptance or waiting list status by mail no later than March 22.
Students who are five years old on or before September 1, 2019 are eligible for kindergarten. Parents can register students at their neighborhood school or Public Education Center.
Parents should bring the following items to register:
- His/her state-issued photo I.D. (e.g. Driver’s License, Passport, Military I.D.)
- Two proofs of residency: (lease and/or mortgage and current utility bill)
- Each student’s birth certificate
- Each student’s social security card
For more information about the pre-k enrollment process, call 706-748-2118 and for questions regarding kindergarten enrollment, call 706-748-2000.
