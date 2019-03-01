Lee County Humane Society awarded $50K grant to extend animal lifesaving efforts

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - The Lee County Humane Society of Alabama received grant to support its work to reduce pet overpopulation and ensure that lost pets are safely returned to their owners.
The Petco Foundation awarded the humane society a $50,000 grant, which will help to increase the availability of low cost spay and neuter services, encourage microchipping, and expand the humane society’s Trap Neuter Release Program.
“This grant will open up so many opportunities for our organization to assist our community not only with reuniting lost pets, but also help reduce pet overpopulation. We will also be able to alleviate some of the stress owners feel over not having the means or resources to provide veterinary care for their pet.,” said T.J. McCullough, Lee County Humane Society Shelter Director.
The Lee County Humane Society works to meet the needs of homeless companion animals in the community through adoption and education programs.
For more on the information about the Lee County Humane Society, click here.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.