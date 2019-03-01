Lee County man arrested after authorities find 350+ images of child pornography

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - A Lee County man has been taken into custody on charges of child pornography after investigators recovered more than 350 images of child pornography during a search.
On Jan. 4, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from the FBI that 58-year-old Rocky William Ellis was possibly in possession of child pornography.
On Feb. 28, the LCSO was able to execute a search of Ellis’ Valley residence in the 200 block of Lee Road 377 at approximately 9:30 a.m.
Investigators recovered seven cell phones, a laptop, four Xbox gaming systems, a PlayStation gaming system, two external hard drives and various types of media storage devices.
Police say their children depicted in the images are under the age of nine, but not from the area.
Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact LCSO at (334) 749-5651 or Lee County Crime Stoppers at 1 (888) 522-7847.
