Lee County man arrested for possession of child pornography

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - On Thursday, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Phenix City man on three counts of Possession of Child Pornography.
38 year-old Rocky William Ellis of Phenix City, is currently being held in the Lee County Detention Facility on those charges.
On January 4, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from FBI reporting that Ellis was possibly in possession of child pornography.
After obtaining a warrant for his home, investigators recovered various electronic devices with more than 350 images of child pornography.
Police say most of the images depict children under the ages of 9 years old. It is not believed that any of the children in the photographs are from our surrounding area.
This case remain under investigation and anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334.749.5651.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.