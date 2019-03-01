Local students participate in 2nd Annual Special Olympics DASH Games

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - On Friday, local middle school students gathered for a day of fun and learning at the 2nd annual DASH Games.
This event is for middle schools to participate in Special Olympic type games and activities in order to raise awareness for different special needs activities in our community. Students played sports games and participated in arts and crafts.
Northside High school freshman Ryan Van Dinter organized the event at the North Pop Austin Rec Center.
Ryan says he got the idea from his brother who suffers from a disability. He says he’s inspired because his brother did not allow his disability to stop him from succeeding in life.
