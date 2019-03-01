March off to a rainy start

An Arctic front sweeping across the Eastern U.S. will bring a shot of dry frigid air by Monday preceded by severe weather over the latter half of the weekend. We have designated Sunday as an Alert Center Action Day and expect some strong to severe storms late in the afternoon and evening. Damaging wind gusts remain the primary concern, but a few tornadoes aren’t out of the question either. As always, the forecast can and will change, so make sure you are always getting the most updated timing and potential impacts!