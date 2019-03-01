March off to a rainy start

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - March begins with another round of rainy weather, but strong to severe storms are on the horizon for later this weekend. In the meantime, expect off-and-on light rain and thunderstorms for your Friday with not much in the way of sunshine. We still expect to stay mild through the weekend with less rain coverage and maybe even a peek of sun for Saturday; however, Sunday the weather looks much more unsettled.
An Arctic front sweeping across the Eastern U.S. will bring a shot of dry frigid air by Monday preceded by severe weather over the latter half of the weekend. We have designated Sunday as an Alert Center Action Day and expect some strong to severe storms late in the afternoon and evening. Damaging wind gusts remain the primary concern, but a few tornadoes aren’t out of the question either. As always, the forecast can and will change, so make sure you are always getting the most updated timing and potential impacts!
Once storms die down by Monday, next week looks much colder. Some clouds will linger through Tuesday before abundant sunshine and subfreezing temperatures greet us on Wednesday. Overall, next week looks dry—at least until closer to NEXT weekend!
