Multiple accidents in Columbus leads to increased traffic around town

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Multiple accidents in Columbus have stopped or slowed traffic in several different areas.
Accidents in both the northbound and southbound lanes of I-185 between the Macon Rd. and Manchester Expy. exits.
The northbound lanes have begun flowing slowly, but southbound lanes still remain blocked.
Another accident on Warm Springs Rd. near Blackmon Rd. has the entire street blocked off currently. Utility crews are on scene. A tree has also been reported down on Warm Springs Rd.
A third accident on Moon Rd. appears to also be slowing traffic.
There is no word on if any of these crashes are weather-related.
Drivers should avoid all areas and exercise caution when driving.
