News Leader 9 participates in Read Across America Day at Phenix City school
News Leader 9's Sharifa Jackson reading to students at Ridgecrest Elementary School
By Alex Jones | March 1, 2019 at 2:17 PM EST - Updated March 1 at 2:17 PM

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - March 1 is National Read Across America Day and News Leader 9 participated by heading to an east Alabama school to read to students.

Read Across America Day celebrates the birthday of Theodore Geisel, better known as Dr. Seuss, which is Mar. 2.

News Leader 9′s Sharifa Jackson, Tony Sloan, Meteorologist Lauren Linahan and Executive Producer Brittany Wooden-Santiago went to Ridgecrest Elementary School in Phenix City to read some Dr. Seuss books to students.

(L-R): News Leader 9's Sharifa Jackson, Tony Sloan, Meteorologist Lauren Linahan and Executive Producer Brittany Wooden-Santiago ((Source: WTVM))
News Leader 9's Lauren Linahan reading to students at Ridgecrest Elementary School ((Source: WTVM))

