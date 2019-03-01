News Leader 9 participates in Read Across America Day at Phenix City school

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - March 1 is National Read Across America Day and News Leader 9 participated by heading to an east Alabama school to read to students.
Read Across America Day celebrates the birthday of Theodore Geisel, better known as Dr. Seuss, which is Mar. 2.
News Leader 9′s Sharifa Jackson, Tony Sloan, Meteorologist Lauren Linahan and Executive Producer Brittany Wooden-Santiago went to Ridgecrest Elementary School in Phenix City to read some Dr. Seuss books to students.
