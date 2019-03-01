News Leader 9 On The Road: Auburn Mardi Gras Preview

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - News Leader 9′s first On the Road show of 2019 is set to begin!
News Leader 9 is LIVE tonight from Auburn, AL ahead of their Mardi Gras Parade tomorrow, Mar. 2.
Catch News Leader 9 LIVE in Auburn starting at 5p/4c.
The Mardi Gras Parade sponsored by Krewe de Tigris will travel through downtown Auburn on Saturday, Mar. 2 beginning at 2:00 p.m.
The parade will start from the corner of South College St. and Thach Ave. behind Auburn University’s Samford Hall.
The parade will then travel north of South College St. before turning right on Tichenor Ave., right on Gay St. and right on Thach Ave.
