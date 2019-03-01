Organizations in Columbus host teen dating violence forum

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - February is Teen Dating Violence Month and organizations in Columbus are making sure that teens know the symptoms.
Amerigorup and Hope Harbour, along with the Department of Juvenile Justice hosted an event Thursday night at the Frank Chester Recreation Center on Benning Drive. An exercise was used to show teens what it feels like to be the victim of domestic violence, hoping to show them more warning signs they can watch out for.
“What we've seen is victims that are later killed in a domestic violence relationship often met their abusers in their teens, between the ages of 13 and 16,” said Lindsey Reis, executive director of Hope Harbour. “So, what we see is that we can educate them about healthy relationships now, that later on they will be able to pick on some things that prevent them from being victims later on in life.”
Georgia is No. 1 in the nation for teen dating violence. Hope Harbour’s goal is to help victims through outreach.
Hope Harbour’s crisis line is avilable 24 hours a day. The crisis line number is 706-324-2850.
