Parkchester Dr. murder suspect appears in front of Columbus judge

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The man accused in the shooting death of Ronnie Brooks, Jr. has made an appearance in front of a Columbus judge.
Kevon Carter pleaded not guilty to the murder after Brooks was shot and died from his injuries seven days later.
According to Columbus police, Brooks was taken to the hospital on Feb. 8 suffering from a gunshot wound to the left side of his neck.
While in critical condition, police say he was able to give statements to five different family members and friends that Kevon Carter was the shooter.
Testimony reveals another statement was given by Ronnie Brooks to a nurse while in ICU, saying Carter was the shooter.
She told police he was aware of his injuries, so police were able to accept Brooks’ statements as a dying declaration.
“In other words, you have to feel like death is fixing to happen in a few minutes and you say it to the people around you while this injury that’s causing your death has been inflicted," said Garner.
Police say the shooting took place at residence on Parkchester Dr. during the afternoon.
But when defense attorney Mike Garner questioned what forensic evidence they found linking Carter to the scene, they refused to give any information, details about the investigation and who took Brooks to the hospital.
“I think the reason we don’t know anything is because they don’t have anything and I’m going by the fact they keep saying we’re not going to give out any information because this is an ongoing investigation, so what they hope to is find some evidence to back this up,” said Garner.
Garner was hoping to get that information out of detectives but they will have to battle it out in Superior Court.
