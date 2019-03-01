Teacher faces felony charge after putting pencil down pants of student with autism

PHOENIX (KPHO/KTVK/CNN) - Prosecutors in Phoenix have charged a teacher with felony aggravated assault for putting a pencil down the pants of a 10-year-old student with special needs.
It happened at Justine Spitalny Elementary School. According to court documents, the student, who has autism, was in the library standing at the counter.
Police said 56-year-old teacher Vicki Biddle Martin noticed the crack of his buttocks was showing, and she put the eraser end of a pencil in it.
The student told police he wasn't hurt, but felt embarrassed.
The incident actually happened three months ago, but news of the arrest began surfacing this week. Parents said they had no idea a teacher had been charged with a crime.
"Makes me feel sad and angry and all kinds of things because how could a teacher do that,” said a parent through a translator. “You put your kids in their hands for safety and then they aren't safe."
The teacher told police it was an "error in judgement" and "a very poor decision."
The teacher is charged with intentionally touching a minor with intent to insult or provoke him, a class six felony.
She is scheduled to appear in court next month.
Copyright 2019 KPHO and KTVK via CNN. All rights reserved.