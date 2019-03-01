Troup County Sheriff’s Office release surveillance photos of Alabama theft suspect

TROUP COUNTY, GA (WTVM) - The Troup County Sheriff’s Office has released surveillance photos of a theft suspect in Alabama they believe may be connected to one in their jurisdiction.
TCSO says earlier in February they were investigating a theft at a body shop.
Now, they have released surveillance photos out of Alabama because the suspect and vehicle are very similar to the suspect and vehicle from the Troup County body shop theft.
If you recognize the suspect or the vehicle, please call (706) 883-1616.
