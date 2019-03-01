Two Columbus teachers named NASA Ambassadors

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District is making an effort to focus on science and mathematics and they say one way of doing this making sure teachers have unique STEM-focused experiences that can help them pass on to their students.
As a result, two Columbus High teachers, Luther Richardson and Laura Solomons, have been named to the 2019 class of the SETI Institute’s NASA Airborne Astronomy Ambassadors program.
Richardson and Solomons will join 26 other high school science teachers at NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center in Palmdale, California, for a week-long immersion in astrophysics and planetary science.
The program will culminate with flights onboard NASA’s Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA) aircraft.
