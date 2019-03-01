US offering $1 million for information on location of Osama bin Laden’s son

(CNN) - Osama bin Laden's son is a wanted man.
Hamza bin Laden is seen as an up-and-coming leader for Al Qaeda, according to the State Department.
U.S. authorities say they are willing to pay up to $1 million for information on his location.
The younger Bin Laden is releasing messages on the internet, calling on his supporters to conduct attacks on the United States.
Osama bin Laden was killed by U.S. Navy SEALs in 2011.
Hamza bin Laden was first listed in 2017 as a “specially designated global terrorist.”
