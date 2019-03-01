Valley woman sentenced to nearly four years in prison after stealing $700K from employer

VALLEY, AL (WTVM) - A Valley woman has been sentenced after being found guilty of embezzling more than $700,000 from her employer.
49-year-old Alita Baker Edeker was sentenced to 46 months without parole in federal prison.
Edeker stole $700,000 from her employer between February 2007 and May 2014 by directing payments from the company’s clients to credit and debit cards she controlled and making false entries into the company’s book to cover up her misconduct.
She then filed false tax returns for 2011, 2012 and 2013 that did not include the funds.
Edeker was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release and pay restitution totaling $819,497.29 to her employer and $101,604 to the IRS.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.