Exide Technologies in Columbus unexpectedly closes leaving employees upset, confused

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Many Columbus residents are left confused, upset, and without a job this weekend after the unexpected closure of a large local plant.
Exide Technologies, located on Joy Rd. in Columbus, sent a letter to all employees on Saturday explaining that they were closing down the plant and laying off all employees, effective on Monday.
According to the letter, Exide says the closure is due to “changes in market demand” as well as “structural inefficiencies.”
Employees expressed frustration over both the lack of notice and the manner by which they were notified.
The company, which primarily manufactures batteries, also states that they chose to disseminate the information in a letter rather than in a meeting after “threats of violence” brought into question the “safety of the employees.”
Employees say they are also confused after the company would not allow anyone to return to the facility even to return company equipment or retrieve personal items.
Excide states employee’s pay and benefits will continue for the next 60 days, but that all active employment has been terminated.
The company says they will keep a small number of employees on for a little while longer during the transition, but that it will be completely shut down by the end of this month.
