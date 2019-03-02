Georgia House committee passes medical marijuana bill

ATLANTA (AP) — A bill that would allow the production and sale of low-potency medical marijuana oil within Georgia has moved through a House committee.
The House Regulated Industries Committee approved the Republican-sponsored measure Friday. The bill must be passed on the House floor by Thursday to survive.
The proposal would allow patients who are already allowed to possess low-potency marijuana oil access to the product. It is currently illegal to grow, process, buy, sell and transport medical marijuana oil in the state.
The bill would grant 10 licenses to grow and manufacture the drug in Georgia. It could create as many as 50 retail locations.
Changes to the bill in committee aimed to increase minority involvement in the oversight and licensing process.