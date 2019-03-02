Jurors deliberate in case of Tiger Transit driver accused of raping AU student

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - Jurors in Lee County are deliberating on the verdict in the case of the Tiger Transit driver accused of raping an 18-year-old Auburn student in 2017.
The trial wrapped up Friday afternoon.
The defense called no witnesses after the state rested its case. The defendant, Tony Patillo, did not testify. Patillo is cahrged with first-degree rape and sodomy, as well as public lewdness. The jury could also consider lesser charges, including attempted rape.
Deliberations could continue Friday night, or hold off until Monday.
