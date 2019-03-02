Lawmaker hopes bill will encourage retired officers to become SROs

By Lydia Nusbaum | March 1, 2019 at 7:11 PM EST - Updated March 2 at 12:36 PM

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - One lawmaker said his bill can help put more retired officers with decades of experience into schools.

“Oh I enjoyed working with the students, being a positive role model for them," said Officer John Doyle, who is a retired school resource officer.

Doyle currently works as a part-time officer at the Huntsville Police Department.

“I would love to come back as a part-time school resource officer working in our school system," he said. "That would be great.”

Right now there is a cap on how much money a person can make working part-time for the public sector while still receiving retirement benefits. Rep. Rex Reynolds is sponsoring a bill to increase that pay.

The current pay cap is $31,000 and the bill would increase it to $42,000. He says it will incentivize experienced retired officers to become school resource officers.

“For me it would be an incentive," Doyle said.

Huntsville Police Chief Mark McMurray supports the bill.

“Right now I don’t have any retired officers in the school systems, because we don’t pay enough for 189 days," McMurray said.

Chief McMurray says retired officers bring a wealth of knowledge.

“I don’t want to keep rotating officers. I need stability," he said. "The officers need to know which kids are on suspension and which kids are not.”

The Retired Systems of Alabama said it does not support the bill.

If a Retirement System of Alabama (RSA) retiree returns to work for a RSA-participating employer, Alabama law requires the suspension of the retiree’s benefit during such employment. However, the law provides an exception if certain conditions are met -- the retiree’s employment must be temporary or part-time and the annual compensation earned must not exceed $31,000 (for calendar year 2019). This earning limit increases most calendar years, as it is indexed to the Consumer Price Index.
