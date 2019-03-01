Local, state leaders pushing for mental health treatment improvements in legislation

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Providing better and more mental health care options continues to be a priority for local and state leaders here in Georgia.
Legislation introduced in the House of Representatives last month is gaining traction, but still has to get to the Senate.
One of the things House Bill 178 aims to do, if passed, is to prevent an endless cycle of people suffering from mental illness from being processed in and out of detention centers, and getting the help they really need.
It’s going to take funding though. The goal is for the state and federal government to foot the bill, not local government.
“We certainly do not want to make this an unfunded mandate to counties, an expense to counties. I would hope that the state would assist in the necessary funding to help these individuals," said 1st District Chatham County Commissioner Helen Stone, during the Feb. 22 regular Commission meeting.
Chatham County Commissioner Helen Stone has been one of several local elected leaders pushing for better mental health care options, specifically those cycling through detention centers.
“If we can reach these people before it becomes a problem, they commit crimes, they get locked up in our jails, and then it’s very difficult for them to get the help they need," Stone said.
It’s a pattern identified by those in the medical field, too.
Dr. Stephen Yost, Medical Director for Behavioral Services at Memorial Health said, “I think a process has occurred over the last several years, to decades, with the changes to how mental health support networks in this country are aligned, and it ends up with our prison systems and our jail systems doing the yeoman’s share of caring for the mentally ill.”
A co-sponsor of the bill and local State Representative Ron Stephens says he agrees with the notion that one of the biggest facilities that end up treating mental health patients in Chatham County is the detention center.
“It’s been that way for quite some time, and that’s just totally inappropriate for mental health treatment,” Rep. Stephens said.
Stephens says not only that, it’s costlier to local taxpayers for those inmates not receiving the treatment they need to cycle back through the system over and over again.
Cross-over day is next week, and the bill’s co-sponsor is hoping it makes the jump to the Senate for consideration.
