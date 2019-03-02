Medical practice owner charged with rape, sodomy, incest

TROY, AL (WSFA) - A medical practice owner was arrested in his Abbeville home Thursday and charged with multiple crimes, Troy Police Chief Randall Barr said.
The chief said Jean Senecal, 72, has been charged with two counts if first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree sodomy and one count of incest.
According to Barr, Senecal was indicted by a Pike County grand jury. Barr said Senecal was a former resident of Troy and had a medical practice in Troy as well.
Troy police began investigating this case in March 2018. Barr said the investigation has crossed into multiple jurisdictions and included the assistance of multiple law enforcement agencies.
First-degree rape and sodomy are Class A felonies while incest is a Class C felony, according to Alabama law.
Senecal had been placed in the Pike County Jail. He has been released on a $205,000 bond, Barr said.
