Quiet Saturday before severe weather arrives Sunday afternoon

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The first half of the weekend features quiet weather and still plenty of clouds around. Regardless, we may manage a few breaks of sunshine later today with highs climbing into the 70s. Apart from a few isolated showers today, the weather looks calm in comparison to Sunday.
Tomorrow is an *Alert Center Action Day* for the Valley as a potent low pressure system brings the threat for damaging straight-line winds and a few tornadoes Sunday afternoon and evening. We expect some scattered thunderstorms to move through during the early afternoon ahead of the main line closer to the evening hours tomorrow, so make sure to remain weather alert throughout the day. For now, it looks like any rain and any accompanying severe risk will end by midnight Sunday overnight as much colder and drier air settles into the Valley.
Clouds will linger on Monday, then gradually fade away throughout the day on Tuesday, so we’ll get a nice dose of long-awaited sunshine by mid-week. Temperatures look to fall below freezing on Wednesday and Thursday morning, so make sure to make your cold weather preps! Overall, next week looks to stay on the dry side before rain chances return closer to the weekend.
