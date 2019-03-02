Quiet Saturday before severe weather arrives Sunday afternoon

Tomorrow is an *Alert Center Action Day* for the Valley as a potent low pressure system brings the threat for damaging straight-line winds and a few tornadoes Sunday afternoon and evening. We expect some scattered thunderstorms to move through during the early afternoon ahead of the main line closer to the evening hours tomorrow, so make sure to remain weather alert throughout the day. For now, it looks like any rain and any accompanying severe risk will end by midnight Sunday overnight as much colder and drier air settles into the Valley.