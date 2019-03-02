10th annual Toast of the Town tasting event returns to Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A premier tasting event returned to Columbus on Friday.
Synovus’ 10th annual Toast of the Town tasting event was held at the Columbus Georgia Convention and Trade Center. Guests got the chance to savor world-class wines, handcrafted beers, and delicious southern spirits while eating food prepared by some of the region’s most celebrated chefs.
Chef Kevin Nashan from St. Louis, Missouri was on the featured chefs. He said he enjoys the event because of how personal it can be.
“I think it’s really neat because you get to connect with people you won’t normally get to connect with,” said Nashan. “You get to expose people to what you’re cooking in the town you’re in and you get exposed to what they’re cooking. It’s a great collaboration. It’s just wonderful.”
Guests also mingled with contributing brew masters, vintners, and master distillers.
