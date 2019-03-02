Tornadoes, Damaging Winds Possible on Sunday

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - It’s the calm before the storm on this Saturday as we deal with pleasant weather this evening ahead of Sunday’s Alert Center Action Day. Tomorrow, the core time-frame of expected bad weather will be roughly noon to 10 PM ET, with the highest tornado threat between 1 PM and 7 PM ET. The highest tornado risk will be along and south of US Highway 80, but everyone needs to be weather alert since the squall line that will be moving through will also carry a damaging wind threat. Once the severe weather risk ends, much colder air will blow in for the first and middle parts of next week with highs in the 40s and 50s and lows in the 20s and 30s. The coldest mornings will still be Wednesday and Thursday mornings, and the coldest days will be Tuesday and Wednesday. The weather quickly warms up by the end of next week with 60s by Friday and 70s by next weekend. Rain and storms return to the forecast next Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.