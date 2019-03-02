Troopers: Suspect in deadly Americus hit and run could be back in U.S.

AMERICUS, GA (WALB) - Troopers with the Georgia State Patrol said Friday that a man wanted in a deadly hit and run crash in Americus six months ago may have come back to the United States.
In 2018, troopers originally told WALB they believed Julio Cesar Migueal Morales, 40, may have fled back to his home country of Mexico after the crash on August 27, 2018.
Now, the Georgia State Patrol has unconfirmed reports that Morales may be back in the United States in Illinois.
Morales is wanted on multiple charges in connection to that deadly hit and run: felony hit and run, vehicular homicide and failure to stop at a stop sign.
Anthony Lowe, 59, died in the three car crash on East Lamar Street in Americus near Lowe's.
Troopers told WALB they believe the suspect, Morales, borrowed the van he was driving during the crash from a church. They said he left the scene and eventually abandoned the van.
Troopers are pleading with the public for answers in this case. If you know where Morales may be, you are asked to call the Georgia State Patrol at (229) 931-2397.
