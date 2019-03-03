ALERT CENTER ACTION DAY for Sunday

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Sunday is an Alert Center Action Day for the Chattahoochee Valley as a batch of potent thunderstorms descends on the Southeast this afternoon. The incoming line of strong to severe storms could produce damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, and hail beginning around 1-2PM ET this afternoon with the squall line moving away from our area by 8-9PM ET.
The tornado risk zone still looks highest along and south of Highway 80, but everyone needs to remain weather alert this afternoon regardless of your location .Make sure you have the WTVM Weather app handy this afternoon to receive weather alerts and review your severe weather plan so you know your safe place in case a tornado warning is issued for your area.
Overnight much colder and drier air will filter in behind the incoming cold front, setting us up for a cooler and sunnier week ahead. Apart from some lingering clouds around for Monday, the week ahead promises much more sunshine. Instead of severe weather preps, you’ll need to make cold weather preps Monday through Wednesday night, when we could see temperatures falling to at or below freezing the following mornings. Highs will top out in the 50s at best for the first half of the week, then we’ll slowly bump back into the 70s closer to the weekend. Most of the work week looks dry, but we’ll see rain chances on the rise by Friday as more unsettled weather takes over again for the upcoming weekend.
